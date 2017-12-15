Belleville HS girls’ basketball team boasts strong returning group

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School girls’ varsity basketball team returns a solid group from last year’s squad that won the Super Essex Conference-Freedom Division championship and finished with a 17-8 overall record.

The Bucs, who tip off the season Friday, Dec. 15, at home against Weequahic, will be guided by first-year head coach Chris Cantarella, who also is the longtime BHS head varsity softball coach.

The returning players are:

Emani Hill, senior forward

Sydney Gomez, senior guard

Jehan Dabon, junior guard

Helena Dropic, senior guard

Maranisha Rivers, senior guard

Jennifer Garrido, junior forward

Christina Gibson, junior forward

Janelle Ramirez, junior forward

Jazailis Gual, sophomore guard

Fiorella Samaniego, sophomroe guard

Hill made First Team; Gomez made Second Team; and Dabon made Honorable Mention on the All-SEC-Freedom Division last season.

Other possible contributors are sophomore guards Jaylyanna Bracther and Jaylynn Pinto.

Cantarella has been impressed by his team’s hard work and enthusiasm.

“The girls have been all taking on the leadership role, pushing one another and being very supportive of one another,” he said.

The team’s experience will prove to be a strength. Having Dabon, a veteran point guard, and a post presence in Hill, also helps, said Cantarella.

The Bucs this season have moved up to the SEC-Independence Divsion, which includes Newark Central, Immaculate Conception of Montclair, Irvington, Golda Och Academy, Weequahic, West Side, and Barringer.

“With the change in division, a new coach and a new system, our goals are to develop as a team, be competitive, all while we build and make the postseason,” Cantarella said.

The keys to success will be how quickly the team gels and understand some new ideas and practices, Cantarella said.

“We have shown some moments in our scrimmages, but there has also been some bumps in the road,” Cantarella said. “The girls are making great strides and we are looking forward to the season.”

Schedule

Dec. 15, Weequahic, 4 p.m.

Dec. 19, Golda Och, 4 p.m.

Dec. 21, Irvington, 4 p.m.

Jan. 3, West Essex, 4 p.m.

Jan. 5, at Newark Central, 4 p.m.

Jan. 9, Barringer, 4 p.m.

Jan. 11, at Immaculate Conception, 4 p.m.

Jan. 13, Kearny, 1 p.m.

Jan. 16, at Newark West Side, 4 p.m.

Jan. 19, at Weequahic, 4 p.m.

Jan. 23, at Golda Och, 4 p.m.

Jan. 25, at Irvington, 4 p.m.

Jan. 29, at St. Vincent, 4 p.m.

Jan. 30, Newark Central, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1, at Barringer, 4 p.m.

Feb. 6, Immaculate Conception, 4 p.m.

Feb. 13, West Side, 4 p.m.

Feb. 15, Science Park, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22, Bogota, 4 p.m.