Connect on Linked in

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School boys’ and girls’ indoor track and field team competed at the Garfield Shot Put Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The following are their results:

Chris Freid 36′ 9 1/2

Demetrie Samayoa 34′ 6 3/4

Belal Embaby 25′ 8 4th place Frosh Boys Medal

Sergio Cubas 25′ 7 1/2 5th place Frosh Boys Medal

Ricky Martinez 25′ 2 1/2

Khalid Tan 24′ 10

James Garnett 23′ 7

Samantha Navarette 21′

Gabriella Perez 19′