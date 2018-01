Belleville HS indoor track and field results at State Group 3 Relays

The Belleville High School indoor track and field teams gave good efforts at the NJSIAA State Group 3 Relays on Jan. 21 at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

RESULTS

GIRLS 4X200 METER RELAY FINALS

1:54.49

Relay Team

Sara Manning, Camillah Nigatu, Gabriela Lopez, Danielle Sharpe



GIRLS SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY FINALS

4:51.83

Relay Team

Sara Manning, Camillah Nigatu, Danielle Sharpe, Katrina Mejia



GIRLS SHOT PUT FINALS PLACE

Gabriela Perez 23-9.75

Samantha Navarrete 21-1.25



BOYS 4X200 METER RELAY FINALS

1:40.46

Relay Team

Chad Manning, Brandon Sagrista, Omarie Wilmore, Anthony Bodero



BOYS SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY FINALS

4:24.63

Relay Team

Chad Manning, Omarie Wilmore, Anthony Bodero, Joe Rivera