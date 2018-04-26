Greater Newark Tournament matchups

Connect on Linked in

The Seton Hall Prep varsity baseball team received the No. 1 seed in the 86th Greater Newark Tournament.

Millburn is the No. 2 seed, followed by Livingston and Nutley in the 23-team field.

PRELIMINARY ROUND

by May 3

(17) Bloomfield Tech at (16) East Side

(21) North 13th St. Tech at (12) Caldwell

(20) Newark Tech at (13) Barringer

(18) Belleville at (15) Verona

(23) University at (10) West Orange

(22) Shabazz at (11) Montclair Kimberley Academy

(18) Glen Ridge at (14) Montclair

FIRST ROUND, May 5

winner of Bloomfield Tech/East Side at (1) Seton Hall Prep

(9) Bloomfield at (8) Cedar Grove

winner of North 13th St. Tech/Caldwell at (5) Columbia

winner of Newark Tech/Barringer at (4) Nutley

winner of Belleville/Verona at (2) Millburn

winner of (23) University/(10) West Orange at (7) Newark Academy

winner of Shabazz/MKA at (6) West Essex

winner of Glen Ridge/Montclair at (3) Livingston

QUARTERFINALS, May 10

at higher-seeded teams

SEMIFINALS, May 12

at Verona, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

FINAL, May 19

at Verona,