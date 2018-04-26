Greater Newark Tournament matchups

The Seton Hall Prep varsity baseball team received the No. 1 seed in the 86th Greater Newark Tournament.
Millburn is the No. 2 seed, followed by Livingston and Nutley in the 23-team field.
PRELIMINARY ROUND
by May 3
(17) Bloomfield Tech at (16) East Side
(21) North 13th St. Tech at (12) Caldwell
(20) Newark Tech at (13) Barringer
(18) Belleville at (15) Verona
(23) University at (10) West Orange
(22) Shabazz at (11) Montclair Kimberley Academy
(18) Glen Ridge at (14) Montclair
FIRST ROUND, May 5
winner of Bloomfield Tech/East Side at (1) Seton Hall Prep
(9) Bloomfield at (8) Cedar Grove
winner of North 13th St. Tech/Caldwell at (5) Columbia
winner of Newark Tech/Barringer at (4) Nutley
winner of Belleville/Verona at (2) Millburn
winner of (23) University/(10) West Orange at (7) Newark Academy
winner of Shabazz/MKA at (6) West Essex
winner of Glen Ridge/Montclair at (3) Livingston
QUARTERFINALS, May 10
at higher-seeded teams
SEMIFINALS, May 12
at Verona, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
FINAL, May 19
at Verona,