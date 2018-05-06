Belleville HS track and field teams post several school record at Essex County Relays

By on Comments Off on Belleville HS track and field teams post several school record at Essex County Relays

The Belleville High School track and field team posted good efforts at the Essex County Relays on Friday, May 4, at Livingston HS, posting several new school records,

GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY FINALS NEW SCHOOL RECORD
51.24
Relay Team
Sara Manning, Bernice Banks, Camillah Nigatu, Danielle Sharpe

GIRLS 4X200 METER RELAY FINALS NEW SCHOOL RECORD
1:48.30
Relay Team
Sara Manning, Bernice Banks, Camillah Nigatu, Danielle Sharpe

BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY FINALS     NEW SCHOOL RECORD
44.92
Relay Team
Omarie Wilmore, Brandon Sagrista, Anthony Bodero, Eric Rivera

BOYS 4X200 METER RELAY FINALS    NEW SCHOOL RECORD
1:33.56
Relay Team = 8th place
Omarie Wilmore, Brandon Sagrista, Anthony Bodero, Eric Rivera

BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY FINALS   NEW SCHOOL RECORD
3:32.16
Relay Team= 7th place

Omarie Wilmore, Marquis Valentin, Anthony Bodero, Chad Manning

 

GIRLS DISCUS FINALS
76-2
Amarilex Davis Gerena

73-3
Jheel Amin

BOYS DISCUS FINALS
113-7
Belal Embaby
12th

97-1
James Johnson

BOYS JAVELIN FINALS
110-2
Matt LaTorre

92-11
Belal Embaby

BOYS SHOT PUT FINALS
36-0
James Johnson

32-11.75
Belal Embaby

  

Belleville HS track and field teams post several school record at Essex County Relays added by on
View all posts by Editor →

Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com