Belleville HS track and field teams post several school record at Essex County Relays

The Belleville High School track and field team posted good efforts at the Essex County Relays on Friday, May 4, at Livingston HS, posting several new school records,

GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY FINALS NEW SCHOOL RECORD

51.24

Relay Team

Sara Manning, Bernice Banks, Camillah Nigatu, Danielle Sharpe

GIRLS 4X200 METER RELAY FINALS NEW SCHOOL RECORD

1:48.30

Relay Team

Sara Manning, Bernice Banks, Camillah Nigatu, Danielle Sharpe

BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY FINALS NEW SCHOOL RECORD

44.92

Relay Team

Omarie Wilmore, Brandon Sagrista, Anthony Bodero, Eric Rivera

BOYS 4X200 METER RELAY FINALS NEW SCHOOL RECORD

1:33.56

Relay Team = 8th place

Omarie Wilmore, Brandon Sagrista, Anthony Bodero, Eric Rivera

BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY FINALS NEW SCHOOL RECORD

3:32.16

Relay Team= 7th place

Omarie Wilmore, Marquis Valentin, Anthony Bodero, Chad Manning

GIRLS DISCUS FINALS

76-2

Amarilex Davis Gerena



73-3

Jheel Amin

BOYS DISCUS FINALS

113-7

Belal Embaby

12th

97-1

James Johnson

BOYS JAVELIN FINALS

110-2

Matt LaTorre

92-11

Belal Embaby

BOYS SHOT PUT FINALS

36-0

James Johnson

32-11.75

Belal Embaby