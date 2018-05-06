Belleville HS track and field teams post several school record at Essex County Relays

The Belleville High School track and field team posted good efforts at the Essex County Relays on Friday, May 4, at Livingston HS, posting several new school records,
GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY FINALS NEW SCHOOL RECORD
51.24
Relay Team
Sara Manning, Bernice Banks, Camillah Nigatu, Danielle Sharpe
GIRLS 4X200 METER RELAY FINALS NEW SCHOOL RECORD
1:48.30
Relay Team
Sara Manning, Bernice Banks, Camillah Nigatu, Danielle Sharpe
BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY FINALS NEW SCHOOL RECORD
44.92
Relay Team
Omarie Wilmore, Brandon Sagrista, Anthony Bodero, Eric Rivera
BOYS 4X200 METER RELAY FINALS NEW SCHOOL RECORD
1:33.56
Relay Team = 8th place
Omarie Wilmore, Brandon Sagrista, Anthony Bodero, Eric Rivera
BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY FINALS NEW SCHOOL RECORD
3:32.16
Relay Team= 7th place
Omarie Wilmore, Marquis Valentin, Anthony Bodero, Chad Manning
GIRLS DISCUS FINALS
76-2
Amarilex Davis Gerena
73-3
Jheel Amin
BOYS DISCUS FINALS
113-7
Belal Embaby
12th
97-1
James Johnson
BOYS JAVELIN FINALS
110-2
Matt LaTorre
92-11
Belal Embaby
BOYS SHOT PUT FINALS
36-0
James Johnson
32-11.75
Belal Embaby