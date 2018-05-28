Belleville HS track and field teams give good efforts at sectional meet

Connect on Linked in

The Belleville High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams posted good efforts at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 3 State Championships at Middletown North HS, May 25-26.

GIRLS

400 METER DASH

59.70 SB Sara Manning 4th Headed to Groups next week at Central Regional HS

100 METER DASH

13.11 SB Sara Manning

13.13 PB Bernice Banks

13.27 PB Danielle Sharpe

200 METER DASH

26.74 PB Sara Manning

29.06 PB Danielle Sharpe

DISCUS

73-2 Amarilex Davis-Genera

71-6 Jheel Amin

64-7 PB Melany Mateo

JAVELIN

50-5 Melany Mateo

BOYS

100 METER DASH

11.34 Eric Rivera 8th Prelims H7 Boys Group 3

11.49 Eric Rivera 8th Finals H3 Boys Group 3

11.65 PB Omarie Wilmore

12.10 Derek Leigh

200 METER DASH

23.62 PB Brandon Sagrista

23.79 Eric Rivera

23.85 PB Anthony Bodero

400 METER DASH

51.83 PB Anthony Bodero

52.74 PB Omarie Wilmore

53.58 PB Chad Manning

4X100 METER RELAY

50.19 Relay Team

DISCUS

111-5 Belal Embaby

93-11 James Johnson

JAVELIN

122-1 PB Matt LaTorre

SHOT PUT

33-10 Belal Embaby

31-7.5 James Johnson