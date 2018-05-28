Belleville HS track and field teams give good efforts at sectional meet

The Belleville High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams posted good efforts at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 3 State Championships at Middletown North HS, May 25-26.
GIRLS
400 METER DASH
59.70 SB Sara Manning 4th Headed to Groups next week at Central Regional HS
100 METER DASH
13.11 SB Sara Manning
13.13 PB Bernice Banks
13.27 PB Danielle Sharpe
200 METER DASH
26.74 PB Sara Manning
29.06 PB Danielle Sharpe
DISCUS
73-2 Amarilex Davis-Genera
71-6 Jheel Amin
64-7 PB Melany Mateo
JAVELIN
50-5 Melany Mateo
BOYS
100 METER DASH
11.34 Eric Rivera 8th Prelims H7 Boys Group 3
11.49 Eric Rivera 8th Finals H3 Boys Group 3
11.65 PB Omarie Wilmore
12.10 Derek Leigh
200 METER DASH
23.62 PB Brandon Sagrista
23.79 Eric Rivera
23.85 PB Anthony Bodero
400 METER DASH
51.83 PB Anthony Bodero
52.74 PB Omarie Wilmore
53.58 PB Chad Manning
4X100 METER RELAY
50.19 Relay Team
DISCUS
111-5 Belal Embaby
93-11 James Johnson
JAVELIN
122-1 PB Matt LaTorre
SHOT PUT
33-10 Belal Embaby
31-7.5 James Johnson
COMMENTS