Belleville HS track and field teams give good efforts at sectional meet

The Belleville High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams posted good efforts at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 3 State Championships at Middletown North HS, May 25-26.

GIRLS

400 METER DASH
59.70 SB Sara Manning 4th Headed to Groups next week at Central Regional HS

100 METER DASH
13.11 SB Sara Manning

13.13 PB Bernice Banks
13.27 PB Danielle Sharpe

200 METER DASH
26.74 PB Sara Manning
29.06 PB Danielle Sharpe

DISCUS
73-2 Amarilex Davis-Genera
71-6 Jheel Amin
64-7 PB Melany Mateo

JAVELIN
50-5 Melany Mateo

BOYS
100 METER DASH
11.34 Eric Rivera 8th Prelims H7 Boys Group 3
11.49 Eric Rivera 8th Finals H3 Boys Group 3
11.65 PB Omarie Wilmore
12.10 Derek Leigh

200 METER DASH
23.62 PB Brandon Sagrista

23.79 Eric Rivera
23.85 PB Anthony Bodero

400 METER DASH
51.83 PB Anthony Bodero
52.74 PB Omarie Wilmore
53.58 PB Chad Manning

4X100 METER RELAY
50.19 Relay Team

DISCUS
111-5 Belal Embaby
93-11 James Johnson

JAVELIN
122-1 PB Matt LaTorre

SHOT PUT
33-10 Belal Embaby

31-7.5 James Johnson

  

