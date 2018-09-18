Belleville HS boys’ soccer team gives good efforts to start season

Connect on Linked in

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School boys’ varsity soccer team, under head coach Gary Polewka, has enjoyed a competitive start to the season.

The Bucs defeated Linden, 2-1, in double overtime in the season opener on Sept. 4 at home. Kevin Manjarrez scored both goals for Belleville.

Bucs goalie Fernando Pesantez saved three penalty kicks to preserve a 2-2 tie with Science Park on Sept. 11 at home. Manjarrez also scored both goals.

Belleville tied Central, 3-3, Sept. 13 in Newark. Manjarrez again scored two goals and Adriel Abreu had one goal. Manjarrez tied game with three minutes left in regulation on a direct kick form 30 yards.

Pesantez had 15 saves in the effort.

Belleville lost to West Orange team, 4-0, Sept. 15 at home. Pesantez had 15 saves against a tough opponent in West Orange.

Belleville moved to a 1-1-2 record.