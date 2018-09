Belleville HS girls’ soccer team notches victories

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School girls’ varsity soccer team defeated Bloomfield and East Orange Campus in back-to-back games to improve to a 3-3 record.

Krstyal Rasczyk and Lindsey Riera each had a goal in the 2-1 overtime win over Bloomfield on Sept. 20. Gabriela Lopez and Nathalie Abreu each had an assist. Janelle Ramirez made 11 saves.

The Bucs defeated East Orange Campus, 6-0, Sept. 22. Cesia Diaz and Riera each had two goals and one assist. Kayla Cabezas had a goal and an assist and Jaylyanna Bratcher scored a goal. Rasczyk added two assists.