Belleville HS football team routs Ferris to improve to 3-0

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School varsity football team continued its dominant start to the season.

On a night they honored the 1978 BHS football team, the Bucs routed Ferris, 50-0, Sept. 21 at home to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Bucs used a balanced ground attack as they got rushing touchdowns from four players.

Eric Rivera carried two times for 49 yards and a touchdown. Derek Leigh had eight carries for 42 yards and a score. Ray Leak had four carries for 19 yards and a TD and Jeremy Robinson had a 9-yard TD run for his only carry of the night.

Ben Polk also rushed for 41 yards on four attempts.

Quarterback Mat LaTorre completed four of seven passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Rivera caught both TD passes for a combined 62 yards. Joe Monroig had catch for 12 yards and Terence Folkes had the other reception for three yards.

Omarie Wilmore returned a kickoff for a 63-yard TD.

George Escobar was six-of-6 on point-after attempts.

First-year head coach Jermain Johnson’s Bucs will visit Kearny on Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. Kearny is 1-3.