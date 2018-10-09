Belleville HS football team rallies vs. West Side, but falls short for first loss of the season

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School varsity football team has enjoyed its best start ever.

Under first-year head coach Jermain Johnson, the Bucs began this season at 4-0.

Belleville nearly remained unbeaten with an inspiring rally against West Side. Trailing 18-6 in the fourth quarter, the Bucs tied it on a pair of touchdowns by Eric Rivera on runs of 10 and 77 yards.

But West Side broke the tie with a 42-yard touchdown pass play in the final minute, followed by the two-point conversion pass, to win it, 26-18, Friday, Oct. 5, at Doc Ellis Field/Municipal Stadium on the campus of BHS.

Derek Leigh had a 30-yard TD run in the first quarter for the Bucs. The game was tied 6-6 at the end of the first quarter before West Side scored a TD in the second quarter and third quarter for a 12-point lead.

The Bucs will visit Barringer this Friday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. at Schools Stadium in Newark. Barringer fell to Orange, 10-6, Oct. 6, to fall to 3-2.

Belleville (4-1)

Sept. 7, Won, Dickinson, 37-6

Sept. 13, Won, at East Side, 50-12

Sept. 21, Won, Ferris, 50-0

Sept. 29, Won, at Kearny, 24-0

Oct. 5, Loss, West Side, 26-18

Oct. 12, at Barringer, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19, at Orange, 7 p.m.

Oct. 26, Millburn, 7 p.m.

  

