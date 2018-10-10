Boys’ Soccer Essex County Tournament unveiled

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Montclair received the No. 1 seed in the High School Boys’ Soccer Essex County Tournament.

Millburn is the No. 2 seed and defending champion Seton Hall Prep is the No. 3 seed.

West Orange is seeded fourth; East Side is fifth; Livingston is sixth; Montclair Kimberley Academy is seventh; and Glen Ridge is eighth.

Columbia is the No. 9 seed; Bloomfield is the No. 10 seed. The other Worrall Media schools are No. 17 seed Nutley at No. 16 seed Irvington; No. 24 seed East Orange Campus hosting No. 25 Barringer, with the winner visiting Columbia; No. 20 Orange hosting No. 29 Weequahic; No. 19 Belleville hosting No. 30 Newark Collegiate; and No. 27 Golda Och Academy visiting No. 22 Payne Tech.

The following link has the ECT bracket:

http://www.sec.powermediallc.org/download/2018-ECT-Boys-Soccer-bracket-1.pdf

Photos by Rich Morris/courtesy of Seton Hall Prep, Jerry Simon and Steve Ellmore.