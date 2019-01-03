Belleville HS boys’ indoor track team sets 2 school record at Essex County Relays

Connect on Linked in

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School boys’ indoor track and field team set two school records at the Essex County Relays Championships on Jan. 2 at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island.

Seniors Brandon Sagrista, Trevon Myrick, and Omarie Wilmore, and junior Chad Manning won the fifth-place medal in the sprint medley relay in school-record 3:49.17.

Senior Gilberto Torres joined Wilmore, Manning and Myrick to take eighth in the 4×400-meter relay in a school-record 3:39.07.

Junior Matthew Perez set a personal-best throw of 38 feet-10.25 inches in the shot put.

Senior Derek Sandoval, and juniors Aedrick Perez, Pedro Almeida and Sebastian Mezarescu ran 1:42.97 in the 4×200.

The BHS girls’ team was led by the 4×200 relay that finished ninth in 1:55.75, with juniors Danielle Sharpe, Gabriela Lopez, and Alejandra Rodriguez, and senior Camillah Nigatu.