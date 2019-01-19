UPDATED: Belleville HS wrestler David Guerra wins 145-pound title at ECT

BELLEVILLE, NJ – David Guerra won the 145-pound title to lead the Belleville High School varsity wrestling team at the Essex County Tournament at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange, Jan. 17-18.

In the final, Guerra, the No. 2 seed, won by a 19-4 technical fall over No. 1 seed Devin Rocha of Columbia.

Guerra became the Buccaneers’ first ECT champion since Jordan Greene in 2015.

The Bucs had three other medal winners.

Joshua Dabon took fourth place in the 132-pound weight class, losing to Cahil Love Jr. of Columbia by a 12-2 major decision in the third-fourth place consolation.

Hakim Fennell also finished fourth at 160. In the consolation, he was pinned by Seton Hall Prep’s AJ Hinton in 3:58.

Brandon Costello finished eighth at the 126-pound weight class. In the seventh-eighth place consolation, Costello was pinned by Zakai Mack of Montclair in 1:46.

Belleville finished 11th in the team standings out of 21 schools. Seton Hall Prep won the team title for the fourth straight year. West Essex was second, Nutley as third, Verona took fifth and Bloomfield was sixth.

Editor’s note: The results for the consolations have been corrected.