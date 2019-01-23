Belleville HS sprint medley relay team earns 4th-place medal at Indoor Track State Relays

Connect on Linked in

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School boys’ sprint medley relay team won the fourth-place medal during the NJSIAA Indoor Track and Field Group 3 State Relays at the Bennett Center in Toms River, Jan. 22.

The team of Omarie Wilmore, Eric Rivera, Brandon Sagrista and Chad Manning clocked a school-record 3:48.42.

The BHS boys’ and girls’ teams had other good results:

Boys

• 4×200 relay: Rivera, Sagrita, Pedro Almeida, Trevon Myrick, 1:38.28 season best

• 4×400-meter relay: Myrick, Gilberto Torres, Wilmore, Manning, 3:40.73

• Shot put: Belal Embaby, 42nd place, 34-2. Matthew Perez, 58th, 24-10

Girls

• 4×200: Camillah Nigatu, Danielle Sharpe, Gabriela Lopez, and Alejandra Rodriguez, 1:57.44.

• Sprint medley relay: Nigatu, Sharpe, Lopez, Katrina Mejia, 4:57.48.