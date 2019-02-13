BELLEVILLE, NJ – Omarie Wilmore, Chad Manning, Trevon Myrick and Gilberto Torres combined to finish in sixth place in the boys 4×400-meter relay at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 State Championships held at the Bennett Center in Toms River, Sunday, Feb. 10.

The quartet clocked a new school record 3:38.57.

As a result, they qualified for the Group 3 State Championships this Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Bennett Center.

Below are the BHS results from the meet:

Belleville HS Results

GIRLS ATHLETES

55 METER DASH

8.00 Personal Best Camillah Nigatu

8.01 Danielle Sharpe

8.74 Alejandra Rodriguez

400 METER DASH

1:10.65 PB Alejandra Rodriguez

800 METER RUN

2:57.94 Katrina Mejia

BOYS ATHLETES

55 METER DASH

7.16 Brandon Sagrista

7.21 Omarie Wilmore

7.46 Trevon Myrick

400 METER DASH

54.50 SB Trevon Myrick

54.65 Chad Manning

55.23 Omarie Wilmore

800 METER RUN

2:09.64 Chad Manning

2:32.71 Joseph Rivera

4X400 METER RELAY

3:38.57 PB Relay Team 6th place School Record

SHOT PUT

38-10.25 Belal Embaby

28-7.5 Matthew Perez

25-1.5 PB Angelo Perez