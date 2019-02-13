BELLEVILLE, NJ – Omarie Wilmore, Chad Manning, Trevon Myrick and Gilberto Torres combined to finish in sixth place in the boys 4×400-meter relay at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 State Championships held at the Bennett Center in Toms River, Sunday, Feb. 10.
The quartet clocked a new school record 3:38.57.
As a result, they qualified for the Group 3 State Championships this Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Bennett Center.
Below are the BHS results from the meet:
Belleville HS Results
GIRLS ATHLETES
55 METER DASH
8.00 Personal Best Camillah Nigatu
8.01 Danielle Sharpe
8.74 Alejandra Rodriguez
400 METER DASH
1:10.65 PB Alejandra Rodriguez
800 METER RUN
2:57.94 Katrina Mejia
BOYS ATHLETES
55 METER DASH
7.16 Brandon Sagrista
7.21 Omarie Wilmore
7.46 Trevon Myrick
400 METER DASH
54.50 SB Trevon Myrick
54.65 Chad Manning
55.23 Omarie Wilmore
800 METER RUN
2:09.64 Chad Manning
2:32.71 Joseph Rivera
4X400 METER RELAY
3:38.57 PB Relay Team 6th place School Record
SHOT PUT
38-10.25 Belal Embaby
28-7.5 Matthew Perez
25-1.5 PB Angelo Perez
