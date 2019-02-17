Belleville HS wrestling team has good showing at District 10 tournament

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School varsity wrestling posted a good showing at the District 10 tournament at Randolph HS, Feb. 16.

The Buccaneers, under head coach Joseph Pizzi, were led by Angelo Petrozzino and David Guerra, who each took second place in the 113- and 145-pound weight classes, respectively.

Lawrence Mendoza, at 120, and Hakim Fennell, at 160, each finished in third place.

The four BHS wrestlers advanced to the Region 3 tournament at West Orange HS, Feb. 20, 22-23. The region tournaments consists of the top three finishers in each weight class from the district tournaments. Region 3 comprises District 9, 10, 11 and 12.

Brandon Costello (126) and Joshua Dabon (132) each finished fourth for the Bucs, who finished in seventh place out of eight teams in the team standings. Hanover Park won the team title.

District 10 tournament

BHS results in finals and third-place consolations

Finals

113: Dominic Mancini, Hanover Park, decisioned Angel Petrozzino, Belleville, 8-4.

145: Dom Merola, Hanover Park, decisioned David Guerra, 9-8 TB-2.

Third-place consolations

120: Lawrence Mendoza, Belleville, pinned Derek Bernardino, Verona, 1:40.

126: Dean Palmer, Verona, major decisioned Brandon Costello, Belleville, 11-1.

132: Cahil Love Jr., Columbia, pinned Joshua Dabon, Belleville, 2:48.

160: Hakim Fennell, Belleville, pinned John Pavia, Verona, 1:00.