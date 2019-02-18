Belleville HS’ Alisa Safforld takes 2nd place in first-ever girls wrestling state regional tournament

BELLEVILLE, NJ – Four Belleville High School girls wrestlers competed in the first-ever NJSIAA girls wrestling state regional tournament held at Red Bank Regional HS, Sunday, Feb. 17.

Alisa Safforld finished in second place in the North bracket 100-pound weight division for BHS. Safforld won three matches before losing to Sydney Petzinger of Parsippany by pin in 4:22 in the title bout.

Safforld qualified for the first-ever NJSIAA girls wrestling state tournament. The top three finishers in each weight class advanced to the girls state tournament, which will be held along with the boys tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Feb. 28, March 1-2.

Soraya Safforld competed in the North bracket 105-pound division, Krystal Araujo competed in the North bracket 136-pound division, and Jeymarie Reyes competed in the North bracket 185-pound division.

Araujo won in the first round and lost in the second round. In the wrestleback rounds, she won three bouts before losing in the fifth round wrestlebacks.

Soraya Safforld won in the first round before losing in the quarterfinals. She then went 1-1 in the wrestleback rounds.