Belleville HS wrestler David Guerra finishes in second place at Region 3; punches ticket to state finals in Atlantic City

BELLEVILLE, NJ – David Guerra’s amazing wrestling journey will now make one more stop: Atlantic City.

Looking to become the next state champion in the program’s storied history, the Belleville High School junior finished runner-up in the 145-pound weight division at the Region 3 tournament held at West Orange High School, Feb. 21-23.

Guerra punched his ticket to the NJSIAA state finals at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Feb. 28, March 1-2. The top four finishers in each weight division at the regions earned berths for the state finals.

Guerra won in the first round on Feb. 21, and won his quarterfinal bout Feb. 22. In the semifinals Feb. 23, he posted a close 9-8 decision over Hanover Park’s Dom Merola.

Guerra faced Alex Winant in the championship match, which was the final bout of the evening. Unfortunately, Guerra came up short in a 9-7 decision.

Now, Guerra will set his sights on becoming a state champion. He is the first Belleville HS wrestler to reach Atlantic City since 2012 when Justin Colon won the sixth-place medal at the 126-pound division.

The Bucs had three other competitors – Angel Petrozzino (113), Lawrence Mendoza (120) and Hakim Fennell (160) – at the region tournament, which consisted of the top three finishers from the district tournaments. Region 3 consisted of District 9, 10, 11 and 12. Belleville competed in District 10 at Randolph. Unfortunately, the three Bucs all lost in the first round to become eliminated.

Guerra this season won the Essex County Tournament title at 145 at Codey Arena in West Orange, Jan. 18. He was the Bucs’ first county champion since Jordan Greene won the 160 title in 2015.

At the District 10 tournament, Guerra finished in second place.

Region 3

BHS results

First round, Feb. 21

113: Steven Silva, Kearny, pinned Petrozzino, 1:05.

120: Cameron Weissberg, Morris Catholic, pinned Mendoza, 1:57.

145: Guerra pinned Marc Dilluvio, Morristown, 1:43.

Quarterfinals, Feb. 22

145: Guerra pinned Nick Samara, Madison, 5:23.

Semifinals, Feb. 23

145: Guerra decisioned Dom Merola, Hanover Park, 9-8

Final

145: Alex Winant, Mendham, decisioned Guerra, 9-7

BELLEVILLE H.S. STATE CHAMPIONS

1980

Chris Musmanno, 170-pound division

1988

Armando Nardone, 130

1991

Emilio Nardone, 125

1992

Emilio Nardone, 130

1995

John Perna, 119

1996

Anthony Conte, 103

BELLEVILLE H.S. STATE RUNNER-UPS

1979

Chris Musmanno, 158

1987

Armando Nardone, 130

1991

Dan Hywell, 160

1993

John Perna, 103

Josh Cardinale, 119

1994

John Perna, 112

1997

Anthony Conte, 112

2003

Nick Mattia, 103