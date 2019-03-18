Belleville HS baseball team boasts good senior group as season looms

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School varsity baseball team returns a good group of seniors, looking to achieve a successful season this spring.

The Bucs, under head coach Joe Sorce, have seven seniors, five of whom have experience.

Bryan Defrietes, a shortstop, returns after leading the team in hitting last season. He will also serve as the leadoff hitter.

Third baseman Chris Amparo also is off to a good start in the pre-season and has improved defensively, said Sorce.

Derek Lombardi is a savvy catcher who is reliable behind the plate. He’ll also see time on the mound.

Joe Monroig is another returnee who is solid defensively at first base.

Sebastian Alverio can play all three outfield positions and has shown improvement at the plate. He’ll also pitch.

Gabe Bosques and Nate Pleasant are the senior newcomers looking to contribute off the bench.

Sorce also likes the potential of his juniors on the team.

Aedrick Perez played varsity last year and is strong defensively as an outfielder. He’ll also see time on the mound.

Jiustino Cecere will play second base.

Giovanni Torres, a transfer from Paramus Catholic, is a nice addition who will provide depth at second base and on the mound.

Albert Carrero, a returning player who can play all the infield positions, in addition to being a pitcher, and pitcher/infielder Anthony Wnek also have been impressive in the pre-season.

The Bucs have five sophomores. Antony Cecere, Justino’s brother, is an outfielder and relief pitcher. Kevin Arroyo is a returning pitcher/outfielder who has looked good at the plate. Joe Abramson also saw time last year as a DH and will also help as a relief pitcher.

Adiel Deleone, a first baseman, and catcher Jason Miranda also hope to see time this season.

In the first two weeks of the pre-season, the Bucs had two good scrimmages against Passaic and Wallington and are looking to get in plenty of scrimmages this week as they get ready for the season opener April 1 at home against Irvington The Bucs will visit Passaic Valley, March 19, and host Rutherford, March 20. They will play a doubleheader at Johnson Regional on Clark on Saturday, March 23, beginning at 10 a.m.