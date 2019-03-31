Belleville HS baseball team tunes up for start of the season

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School baseball team played three scrimmages in the final week of the pre-season.

On Tuesday, March 26, the Bucs traveled to North Arlington. “We played very well,” BHS head coach Joe Sorce said. “We did a lot of good things on the base paths. Senior Sebastian Alverio did a nice job in three innings of work on the mound. Junior Aedrick Perez and sophomore Anthony Cecere also pitched well.”

The following day, the Bucs traveled to Scotch Plains. “Offensively we did a nice job of getting base runners, and like Tuesday, we ran the bases well, but we made a few errors which were very costly.”

On Thursday, March 28, Belleville traveled to Governor Livingston for its final scrimmage.

“Overall we’ve had a good March,” Sorce said. “Players are working hard and we’ve definitely seen improvements. Unfortunately the varsity baseball field is not ready so we will start the season on the road.”

The Bucs will visit Irvington in the season opener April 1. Gio Torres will get the start on the mound.

The following is the rest of the opening week:

April 3, at Edison. Sebastian Alverio will start on the mound.

April 5, at Newark East Side. Albert Carrero will start on the mound.

April 6, at Harrison. The starting pitcher has yet to be determined.