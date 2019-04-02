Belleville HS softball team features strong experience this season

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School varsity softball team has some good experience entering the season this spring as the Bucs look to improve on last year’s 6-15 mark.

The Bucs have two returning starting pitchers in junior lefty Charlotte Colon and junior righty Shannon Walsh.

“Both gained valuable experience last year and have developed into solid pitchers,” said BHS head coach Chris Cantarella. “The key to their success will be to throw strikes and let the defense behind and in front of them make plays.”

Also returning at catcher is four-year starter and All-SEC-Liberty Division First Team honoree Cherylann Nicosia. The senior hit .519 last year and will be heavily relied on to be a leader on and off the field. “She is extremely knowledgeable and has a great understanding of the game,” Cantarella said. “She will be attending Springfield College next year to continue her softball career.”

Junior AnneMarie Smith and senior Janelle Ramirez will see time at first base. Smith started last year and has a strong bat that will be used in the middle of the lineup, while Ramirez will be a strong bat off the bench and is a great team leader, said Cantarella.

Second base will be shared by seniors Krystal Medina and Ariana Ruiz. “Krystal is a three-year starter who had a very good junior season,” Cantarella said.

Shortstop duties are shared by junior Janelle McCann and senior Jennifer Garrido, who is really the team’s resident utility player and can see time in the outfield as well, noted Cantarella. “Jennifer is a middle of the lineup hitter and can play multiple positions. Janelle is a contact hitter who can hit at the top or bottom of the lineup,” added the coach.

Junior Nathalie Marin is a returning starter at third base after hitting .368 last season. She will also see some time at catcher.

Junior Ruqaya Embaby and senior Angie Rivera, who has been hitting the ball real well this spring, add depth to third base, Cantarella said.

Junior Fiorella Samaniego is the team’s left fielder. She will move from right field, where she played last season. “Fiorella is quick and has a strong arm. She will be counted on to help turn the lineup over, batting in the bottom half of the lineup,” Cantarella said.

Senior Jehann Dabon is the team’s returning starter in centerfield. Dabon, who batted .508 with 29 runs scored last season, will be the team’s leadoff hitter. She covers a lot of ground in the outfield and is threat on the base paths, Cantarella said.

Right field duties will be shared by Garrido, senior Christina Gibson, junior Esmeh Embaby and junior Jaylyanna Bratcher. “Gibson and Bratcher will provide support in the lineup and are swinging the bat real well and Embaby will be a strong defensive replacement,” Cantarella said.

Seniors Myranda Laabes and Elly Barbosa are capable bench players. Laabes is the team’s back-up catcher and middle infielder. Barbosa is more of a designated hitter.

BHS played in four scrimmages before a brief trip to Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando for six scrimmage games.

The Bucs defeated Payne Tech, 19-6, in the season opener April 1.

Belleville will host Glen Ridge April 3.

“We have high expectations for this season,” Cantarella said. “We return starters from almost every position and have good experienced and even some up-coming players.”

The coaching staff also is back this season. They include varsity assistants Alexa Veniero, Jaclyn Giangrande and Erica Barbosa, Junior Varsity coach Danielle Santosusso, and Freshman coach Amanda Velotti.

Schedule

April 1, Won, at Payne Tech, 19-6

April 3, Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 5, at Irvington, 4 p.m.

April 6, West Orange, 11 a.m.

April 8, at Orange, 4 p.m.

April 10, at East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

April 12, at East Side, 4 p.m.

April 13, BHS hosts “A Day for Dina” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 15, Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 17, Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

April 18, at Harrison, 4 p.m.

April 22, at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 24, Irvington, 4 p.m.

April 26, at Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 30, at Linden, 4 p.m.

May 2, at Millburn, 4 p.m.

May 6, East Orange Campus (Senior Night), 4 p.m.

May 7, vs. Saddle Brook, at Montclair State University, 7 p.m.

May 13, East Side, 4 p.m.

May 14, vs. Nutley, at Seton Hall University, 7 p.m.

May 15, at Barringer, 4 p.m.