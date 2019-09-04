Belleville HS girls soccer team excited about the season

BELLEVILLE, NJ – With a good mix of returning seniors and promising newcomers, the Belleville High School girls soccer team is excited about this season.

The Bucs, under head coach Beth Ann Garrett, will open the season Sept. 4 at Lyndhurst.

“This year we have six returning seniors who we expect to take the lead both on and off the field,” said Garrett, whose team went 8-10 last fall and finished tied for second place in the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division. “Cesia Diaz has been steady at center mid for us the last few years and may see some time up top this season. She has amazing footwork and is dangerous from anywhere on the field.

“Kayla Cabezas will return to her role at outside mid, while Jaylyanna Bratcher will move up from outside back to the midfield this year. Both are capable of distributing the ball and playing tough defense. In the back seniors Gabi Lopez and Ale Rodriguez will both see time at stopper and left back. Last we will have Sam Doherty anchoring us at sweeper again this year. Last year Sam moved to the back after we suffered some injuries and she quickly made the position hers. She is quick, reads the game so well and has a confidence with the ball that every coach wants in a sweeper.”

Garrett also has been impressed by the newcomers on the team.

“We have a few freshmen who will be playing on varsity this year,” Garrett said. “Emily Gavidia has been playing in the midfield for us in scrimmages and has meshed well with our returning players. Jenny Romero has been named as our varsity goalie this season. Jenny brings a new aspect to our team in her ability to play the ball with her feet. In the past we tended to not use our keeper, but I hope to see that change this season.”

Garrett noted that the team has had some minor injuries recently. As a result, the lineup has been changing, she said.

“We will most likely have Sophia Bojorquez and Tiffany Escobar up top, Cesia, Kayla, Jaylyanna and Emily in the midfield, and Sam, Ale, Carol Higa and Tania Melgar in the back,” she said.

The Bucs have been a coachable bunch, much to Garrett’s delight.

“I love the willingness of this group to be coached and their ability to coach each other,” Garrett said. “They listen to feedback and work hard to get better every day. No matter what drill we are doing or what team we are playing, they talk to each other about what they see and how they can fix things. For me, that is one of the best parts of coaching. It is a major life lesson for them. I never want to micromanage them. I want them to be strong women who think for themselves and find solutions to problems.”

Indeed, the Bucs’ ability to function in the real world is what matters most to Garrett.

For the Bucs, consistency will go a long way toward having a successful season.

“One of our major goals this year is consistency,” said Garret, whose team again will compete in the SEC-Liberty. “Last year we struggled to put together two solid halves in a game. That is not an option in the SEC. Teams will make you pay for a single mistake, let alone several minutes of weak play. If we can keep our pace up and work hard for 80 minutes, we will have a very successful season.”

Schedule

Sept. 4, at Lyndhurst, 4 p.m.

Sept. 5, at Millburn, 4 p.m.

Sept. 7, East Side, 10 a.m

Sept. 10, Montclair, 4 p.m.

Sept. 12, at West Essex, 4 p.m.

Sept. 16, Verona, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19, at West Orange, 4 p.m.

Sept. 21, at Science Park, 10 a.m.

Sept. 24, Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27, Livingston, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28, at Cedar Grove, 10 a.m.

Sept. 30, Orange, 4 p.m.

Oct. 2, at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Oct. 4, Nutley, 4 p.m.

Oct. 7, at Golda Och, 4 p.m.

Oct. 11, at Morris County Tech, 4 p.m.

Oct. 17, Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Oct. 23, at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.