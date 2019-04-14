Belleville HS baseball team enjoys great 3-1 week to improve to 5-2

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School baseball team enjoyed a great week, winning three of four games to improve to 5-2 on the season.

The Bucs defeated Barinnger, 6-3, Tuesday, April 9.

Sophomore Kevin Arroyo pitched six strong innings for the win and junior Gio Torres pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.

On Thursday, April 11, Belleville defeated Newark East Side, 7-5. Junior Albert Carrero pitched six strong innings for the win and Torres again earned a save. The Bucs had a strong offensive efforts with 12 hits, led by two hits from Sebastian Alverio, Derek Lombardi, Carrero, and Brian Defreites.

On Friday, April 12, the Bucs traveled to play at 4-0 Glen Ridge and won 12-0 in five innings. Senior righty Sebastian Alverio was dominant as he pitched a five-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts. Lombardi had two hits and drove in four runs and juniors Jiustino Cecere and Aedrick Perez each contributed with two hits.

On Saturday, April 13, the Bucs fell to Verona 3-0. “We had several opportunities but couldn’t get the runs across,” said BHS head coach Joe Sorce. “Gio Torres got the start and did a good job.”

Schedule:

Monday, April 15: at Payne Tech. Sophomore righty Joe Abramson will be the starting pitcher.

Wednesday, April 17:.at Shabazz. Sophomore righty Anthony Cecere gets the start

Thursday, April 18: home opener vs. Caldwell, 7 p.m. Torres will get the start.

Saturday, April 20: home vs. Roselle Park, 11 a.m. Alverio will get the start

“Kevin Arroyo and Albert Carrero will both be used in the bullpen later this week. Kevin and Albert have both been throwing the ball well,” Sorce said. “We feel confident that these guys will help us late in games.”