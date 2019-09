This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls volleyball team is off to a 2-2 start to the season.

The Bucs defeated both Cedar Grove, 25-14, 25-21, Sept. 4, in Cedar Grove and Columbia, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, Sept. 6, in Maplewood before losing to West Orange, 25-19, 25-20, Sept. 10, at Belleville and Bloomfield, 25-21, 25-12, Sept. 12, at Bloomfield.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Belleville (yellow jerseys) vs. Bloomfield, Sept. 12