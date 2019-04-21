Belleville HS baseball team posts good week, improves to 7-3

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School varsity baseball team continued its fine start to the season, winning two of three games last week to improve to a 7-3 record. Belleville is in first place in the Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division at 3-1.

The Bucs lost to Payne Tech, 6-2, April 15 in Newark in a divisional game. Payne Tech capitalized on Belleville errors, noted BHS head coach Joe Sorce.

The Bucs bounced back two days later with an 11-1 win over Shabazz in an SEC crossover game. Sophomore Anthony Cecere pitched five strong innings with nine strikeouts for the win. Chris Amparo, Albert Carrero, and Anthony Wnek each had two hits.

The following day, the Bucs played their home opener and defeated Caldwell, 8-3 in an SEC crossover game. Gio Torres pitched 5 ⅓ innings with seven strikeouts to earn the win. Sebastian Alverio had two hits to lead the Bucs’ offense.

“This was a good win because Caldwell is a solid team that is very well-coached and they play in the Liberty Division,” said Sorce..

This week’s schedule:

Monday, April 22, home vs. Montclair Kimberley Academy. Sebastian Alverio is the starting pitcher.

Wednesday, April 24: home vs. Newark East Side. Gio Torres is the starter

Friday, April 26: home vs. Rahway. Starter to be determined later later in the week.

The Greater Newark Tournament, which is the Essex County tournament, will hold its seeding meeting Tuesday night, April 23.