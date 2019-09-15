Belleville HS football team defeats Dickinson, 45-6, to move to 2-0

Connect on Linked in

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School football team defeated Dickinson, 45-6, Friday night, Sept. 13, at Dickinson in Jersey City to improve to 2-0.

Junior running back Derek Leigh rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries and senior quarterback Arturo Berly was 1-of-3 passing, completing his only pass for a 42-yard touchdown to senior receiver Ray Leak.

Justino Cincere, a senior, had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown,

The Bucs will host Newark East Side this Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m.