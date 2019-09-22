Belleville HS football team routs East Side, 39-0, to remain unbeaten at 3-0

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School football team won its third straight to start the season, crushing Newark East Side, 39-0, Friday night, Sept. 20, at Belleville Municipal Stadium.

Derek Leigh, a junior, rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and senior Ray Leak had 55 yards on four carries and a touchdown.

The Bucs’ defense and special teams also produced points.

Ricky Martinez, a senior defensive lineman, had a sack that led to a safety. Chris Freid recovered a fumble for a touchdown and senior Justino Cecere returned a punt 79 yards for a score.

The Bucs are looking to go 4-0 for the second straight year under second-year head coach Jermain Johnson as they visit Ferris of Jersey City this Saturday at 1 p.m.

Belleville (3-0)

Sept. 6, Won, Tenafly, 17-14

Sept. 14, Won, at Dickinson, 45-6

Sept. 20, Newark East Side, 39-0

Sept. 28, at Ferris, 1 p.m.

Oct. 4, Kearny, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12, at Newark West Side, 1 p.m.

Oct. 18, Barringer, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25, Orange, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1, at Millburn, 7 p.m.