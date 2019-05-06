Belleville HS track and field teams give good efforts at Essex County Relays

By on Comments Off on Belleville HS track and field teams give good efforts at Essex County Relays

The Belleville High School boys and girls track and field teams gave good efforts at the Essex County Relays May 3 at Livingston HS.

The following are their results:

Essex County Relays Results

BOYS

4X100 METER RELAY

44.88 PB and School Record Relay Team

Pedro Almeida 11.56

Eric Rivera 10.6

Trevon Myrick 11.7

Derek Leigh 10.9

 

4X400 METER RELAY

3:29.81 PB and School Record Relay Team 6th place Medal

Trevon Myrick 51.3

Eric Rivera 53.7

Chad Manning 51.5

Omarie Wilmore 53.0

 

SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY

3:45.70 Relay Team 5th place Medal

Eric Rivera 22.1

Derek Leigh 23.6

Trevon Myrick 52.3

Chad Manning 2:06.8

 

4X200 METER RELAY

1:34.6

Eric Rivera 23.3

Derek Leigh 24.0

Pedro Almeida 23.4

Omarie Wilmore 23.5

 

DISCUS 5th place Medal

117-9 Belal Embaby 10th Finals H1 Boys Discus Throw Relay

103-6 PB James Johnson

 

JAVELIN

119-8 Matt LaTorre

79-3 PB Belal Embaby

 

SHOT PUT

39-5 Belal Embaby

32-5 James Johnson

 

GIRLS

DISCUS 6th place Medal

82-1 Amarilex Davis-Genera 11th Finals H1 Girls Discus Throw Relay

76-3 Jheel Amin

 

SHOT PUT

26-4 Brendalee Santiago

26-2 SB Amarilex Davis-Genera

 

  

Belleville HS track and field teams give good efforts at Essex County Relays added by on
View all posts by Editor →

COMMENTS