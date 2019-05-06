Belleville HS track and field teams give good efforts at Essex County Relays

The Belleville High School boys and girls track and field teams gave good efforts at the Essex County Relays May 3 at Livingston HS.
The following are their results:
Essex County Relays Results
BOYS
4X100 METER RELAY
44.88 PB and School Record Relay Team
Pedro Almeida 11.56
Eric Rivera 10.6
Trevon Myrick 11.7
Derek Leigh 10.9
4X400 METER RELAY
3:29.81 PB and School Record Relay Team 6th place Medal
Trevon Myrick 51.3
Eric Rivera 53.7
Chad Manning 51.5
Omarie Wilmore 53.0
SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY
3:45.70 Relay Team 5th place Medal
Eric Rivera 22.1
Derek Leigh 23.6
Trevon Myrick 52.3
Chad Manning 2:06.8
4X200 METER RELAY
1:34.6
Eric Rivera 23.3
Derek Leigh 24.0
Pedro Almeida 23.4
Omarie Wilmore 23.5
DISCUS 5th place Medal
117-9 Belal Embaby 10th Finals H1 Boys Discus Throw Relay
103-6 PB James Johnson
JAVELIN
119-8 Matt LaTorre
79-3 PB Belal Embaby
SHOT PUT
39-5 Belal Embaby
32-5 James Johnson
GIRLS
DISCUS 6th place Medal
82-1 Amarilex Davis-Genera 11th Finals H1 Girls Discus Throw Relay
76-3 Jheel Amin
SHOT PUT
26-4 Brendalee Santiago
26-2 SB Amarilex Davis-Genera
