Belleville HS football team is 4-0 for second year in a row

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School football team has produced another 4-0 start to the season.

For the second straight year, the Bucs, under second-year head coach Jermain Johnson, have won their first four games.

The fourth win was an impressive 42-0 decision over Ferris on Sept. 28 in Jersey City.

Junior running back Derek Leigh rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 carries to power the Bucs.

Senior running back Ben Polk carried seven times for 60 yards and a touchdown and senior running back Jeremy Robinson had two carries for 37 yards and a score.

Robinson also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.

Chris Freid had a sack and Polk had an interception to key the shutout, the team’s second straight. Belleville beat Newark East Side, 39-0, Sept. 20, at home.

The Bucs will look to go 5-0 when they host Kearny this Friday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m.

Belleville (4-0)

Sept. 6, Won, Tenafly, 17-14

Sept. 14, Won, at Dickinson, 45-6

Sept. 20, Won, Newark East Side, 39-0

Sept. 28, Won, at Ferris, 42-0

Oct. 4, Kearny, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12, at Newark West Side, 1 p.m.

Oct. 18, Barringer, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25, Orange, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1, at Millburn, 7 p.m.