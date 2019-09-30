Belleville HS boys soccer team enjoys stellar 7-1 start to season

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School boys soccer team was determined to have a strong season this fall, considering last year’s tough three-win campaign.

That certainly was evident as the team won its first seven games, capped by the emotional 1-0 win over rival Nutley on Sept. 24 at Father Glotzbach Field in Nutley.

“Up to this point, they seem hungry to make up for last season,” BHS head coach Gary Polewka said of his team. “That’s a big difference. There’s some young talent that has come up.”

Unfortunately, the streak ended with the 2-1 loss to a bigger and stronger Technology team on Sept. 26 at Clearman Field, as the Bucs moved to a 7-1 record.

The Bucs’ key to success has been their ability of moving the ball on the ground and hitting their triangles, noted Polewka.

The team has received strong contributions from several players, led by Kevin Manjarrz. The senior center-mid and captain scored the goal against Nutley late in the game. It marked the first time that the Bucs’ seniors defeated Nutley in their four-year careers.

“I’m pretty sure Kevin will cherish that,” said Polewka in good nature.

Manjarrez has lived up to his role as a captain.

“Whether it’s at practice or on the field or in the clubhouse, everyone seems to look for his lead,” Polewka said of Manjarrez, who leads the team in goals.

Fernando Fajardo also has been a spark as a left-midfielder, returning to health after missing his sophomore year due to a knee injury. “He distributes the ball well and is a good finisher,” Polewka said.

Johan Capellan, a junior, has stepped into the center-back position nicely, while junior striker Jonathan Sanchez’s speed has been an asset.

Polewka is looking for his team to regroup after the loss to Technology by sticking to their game plan.

“I like to see them bounce back off this loss and come together,” he said. “Regardless of the competition, whether it’s good, weak or whatever, just play your game, and get ready for the upper division guys.”

The Bucs will host Newark Tech on Oct. 1 and Shabazz on Oct. 3 at Clearman Field before visiting Montclair Kimberley Academy on Oct. 7. They will host Bloomfield on Oct. 10 on Senior Night at 7 p.m. at Belleville Municipal Stadium. A big test looms on Oct.14 at West Orange.

The Bucs also hope to have a home game in the Essex County and a top 8 seed in the state sectional tournament.