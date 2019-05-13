Belleville HS baseball team is in first place in SEC-Colonial, enjoys exciting win at West Orange

BELLEVILLE, NJ – Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Belleville High School baseball team had a 12-7 overall record and sits atop the Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division standings at 4-2.

The Bus lost at Cedar Grove, 7-4, May 7, before posting an exciting 9-4 win at West Orange Friday night, May 10.

With the score tied 4-4 in the top of the seventh inning, Chris Amparo hit a three-run homer for the Bucs. Derek Lombardi then drove in a run on a fielder’s choice and Gio Torres scored on an errant throw.

Senior Sebastian Alverio pitched well despite getting a no-decision. He had 10 strikeouts in four innings, allowing only four hits.

BHS then fell to Montclair Kimberley Academy, 8-1, at home May 11.

The Bucs will host Glen Ridge Monday April 13, weather permitting, and host Payne Tech Wednesday May 15 with Alverio on the mound.

The Bucs will host JFK-Iselin Friday May 17 on Senior Night at 7 p.m. BHS then will travel to Lodi May 18 at 7 p.m.

The state tournament begins Monday May 20. The team unofficially is the No. 8 seed and will host Chatham.

“I’m very proud of my guys that they’ve earned a home game,” said BHS head coach Joe Sorce of the state tournament.