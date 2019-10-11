Belleville HS girls soccer team enjoying good season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls soccer team, under head coach Beth Ann Garrett, is enjoying a nice season.

The Bucs, seeded 14th, defeated No. 19 seed Technology, 7-0, in an Essex County Tournament preliminary round game on Oct. 8.

Belleville then fell at third-seeded Livingston, 5-2, in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 10, to move to a 7-10 record. Belleville had won five out six games before the loss to Livingston.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

Belleville vs. Nutley, Oct. 4, at Clearman Field. Nutley won, 2-0