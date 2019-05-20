Belleville HS baseball team goes 3-0 for the week as state tournament looms

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School baseball team enjoyed a great week, going 3-0, to raise its record to 15-7 on the season.

On Wednesday, May 15, the Bucs defeated Payne Tech, 9-0. Sebastian Alverio pitched a shutout with 12 strikeouts. He was also 3-for-3 with five RBI.

On Friday, May 17, the Bucs celebrated their Senior Night with a 9-5 win over JFK- Iselin. Sophomore Anthony Cecere pitched four strong innings for the win. Senior Gabe Bosques made a running catch in right field with the bases loaded to secure the win.

On Saturday night, May 18, the Bucs traveled to Lodi and won, 7-2. Junior Albert Carrero pitched six innings for the win. “Al did a great job! He kept them off balance all night,” said BHS head coach Joe Sorce.

On Monday, May 20, the eighth-seeded Bucs will host ninth-seeded Chatham in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state tournament. Alverio will get the start on the mound.

“Sebastian has kept getting better all season. He’s worked really hard and we have a lot of confidence in him,” Sorce said.

On Tuesday, May 22, the Bucs will host Nutley at 7 p.m.