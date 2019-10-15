Belleville HS football team falls to West Side for first loss

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School football team fell to West Side, 32-0, Saturday, Oct. 12, at Untermann Field in Newark for its first loss of the season.

Ray Leak carried 14 times for 52 yards and Derek Leigh had 22 carries for 39 yards for the Bucs, who moved to 5-1. Anthony Cincere had an interception to lead the Bucs’ defense.

West Side remained unbeaten at 6-0.

BHS will host Barringer on Friday, Oct. 18,at 7 p.m. at BHS Doc Ellis Field/Municipal Stadium.

Barringer has won four straight to improve to 4-1.