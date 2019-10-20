Belleville HS football team tops Barringer in overtime to improve to 6-1

BELLEVILLE, NJ — It’s official. This is the best season for the Belleville High School football team in 29 years.

Ray Leak scored on a 12-yard run in overtime to lift the Bucs to a thrilling 14-8 win over Barringer on Friday night, Oct. 19, at Doc Ellis Field/BHS Municipal Stadium.

The Bucs improved to 6-1 on the season. It marks the first time since 1990 that the Bucs have won six games in a season. The Bucs were 6-3 in 1990.

In the first quarter, Derek Leigh had a one-yard touchdown run and Justino Cincere scored on the two-point conversion to give Belleville an 8-0 lead.

Leigh finished with 156 rushing yards on 27 carries. Leak had five attempts for nine yards and the TD and Anthony Cincere had four carries for 54 yards.

Barringer fell to 4-2.

The Bucs will host Orange on Friday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. Orange has lost two in a row to move to 4-3. Orange fell to Barringer, 13-12, Saturday, Oct. 12 before losing at Millburn, 35-28, Friday, Oct. 18.

Belleville started 5-0 before losing to West Side, 32-0, on Oct. 12 to at Untermann Field in Newark.