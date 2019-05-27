Belleville HS baseball team falls to Chatham in North 2, Group 3 state tournament; seeks SEC-Colonial Division outright title

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The eighth-seeded Belleville High School baseball team dropped a tough 3-2 decision to ninth-seeded Chatham in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state tournament May 20 at home.

Despite the loss, BHS head coach Joe Sorce was proud of his team’s effort.

“We played a good game,” said Sorce, noting that senior Sebastian Alverio pitched five good innings and had an RBI double in the sixth inning. “Unfortunately, Chatham scored what would be the winning run in the top of the seventh. Our guys played a good game to a very good Chatham team. The loss hurt, but I couldn’t be prouder of the effort our players gave, as well as their level of intensity and focus. They really did a great job.”

The Bucs moved to a 15-9 record.

The Bucs will finish the season Wednesday, May 29 at home against Glen Ridge. A win will secure the Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division title. If the Bucs lose, they will share the title with Glen Ridge.

“We certainly want to win the league outright and send our seniors off with a division championship in their final game,” Sorce said.

Alverio will be the starting pitcher.