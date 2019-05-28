Belleville HS track and field teams give good efforts at sectional meet

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School boys and girls track and field teams posted good efforts at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 State Championships May 24-25 at Middletown North HS.

Eric Rivera, a senior, took fifth place in the boys 100-meter dash in 11.29.

The boys 4×100-meter relay finished in second place in a school-record 44.14, with Pedro Almeida, Omarie Wilmore, Derek Leigh, and Rivera.

Trevon Myrick, Rivera, Chad Manning, and Wilmore took fourth place in the 4×400-meter relay in a school-record 3:27.66.

Belal Embaby, a sophomore, took sixth place in the boys discus at 127 feet-7 inches.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA Group 3 State Championships at Central Regional HS in Bayville May 31 and June 1.

NOTE: Rivera, a wide receiver, also has been selected to play in the 41st annual Phil Simms New Jersey North-South High School All-Star Football Classic on June 24 at Kean University. The game features graduating seniors. Rivera

Belleville HS Results

BOYS

100-METER DASH

11.13 PB Eric Rivera 4th Prelims

11.29 Eric Rivera 5th place Medal Finals

11.52 PB Pedro Almeida

11.86 Derek Leigh

400-METER DASH

52.07 PB Chad Manning

52.07 PB Omarie Wilmore

52.43 PB Trevon Myrick

DISCUS

127-7 Belal Embaby 6th place Medal

91-7 Matthew Perez

GIRLS

200-METER DASH

27.69 Danielle Sharpe

29.25 Gabriela Lopez

DISCUS

92-9 Jheel Amin

70-7 Cybel Cobbinah

BOYS

200-METER DASH

23.56 Eric Rivera

23.92 (Personal Best) Derek Leigh

24.12 Omarie Wilmore

800-METER RUN

2:03.52 Chad Manning

4X100-METER RELAY

44.14 SCHOOL RECORD Relay Team 2nd place Medal

Pedro Almeida 10.8

Omarie Wilmore 11.1

Derek Leigh 11.1

Eric Rivera 10.6

4X400-METER RELAY

3:27.66 SCHOOL RECORD Relay Team 4th place Medal

Trevon Myrick 51.0

Eric Rivera 52.1

Chad Manning 52.3

Omarie Wilmore 51.6

JAVELIN

130-8 Matt LaTorre

SHOT PUT

39-5.25 Belal Embaby