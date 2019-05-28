Belleville HS track and field teams give good efforts at sectional meet

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School boys and girls track and field teams posted good efforts at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 State Championships May 24-25 at Middletown North HS.
Eric Rivera, a senior, took fifth place in the boys 100-meter dash in 11.29.
The boys 4×100-meter relay finished in second place in a school-record 44.14, with Pedro Almeida, Omarie Wilmore, Derek Leigh, and Rivera.
Trevon Myrick, Rivera, Chad Manning, and Wilmore took fourth place in the 4×400-meter relay in a school-record 3:27.66.
Belal Embaby, a sophomore, took sixth place in the boys discus at 127 feet-7 inches.
The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA Group 3 State Championships at Central Regional HS in Bayville May 31 and June 1.
NOTE: Rivera, a wide receiver, also has been selected to play in the 41st annual Phil Simms New Jersey North-South High School All-Star Football Classic on June 24 at Kean University. The game features graduating seniors. Rivera
Belleville HS Results
BOYS
100-METER DASH
11.13 PB Eric Rivera 4th Prelims
11.29 Eric Rivera 5th place Medal Finals
11.52 PB Pedro Almeida
11.86 Derek Leigh
400-METER DASH
52.07 PB Chad Manning
52.07 PB Omarie Wilmore
52.43 PB Trevon Myrick
DISCUS
127-7 Belal Embaby 6th place Medal
91-7 Matthew Perez
GIRLS
200-METER DASH
27.69 Danielle Sharpe
29.25 Gabriela Lopez
DISCUS
92-9 Jheel Amin
70-7 Cybel Cobbinah
BOYS
200-METER DASH
23.56 Eric Rivera
23.92 (Personal Best) Derek Leigh
24.12 Omarie Wilmore
800-METER RUN
2:03.52 Chad Manning
4X100-METER RELAY
44.14 SCHOOL RECORD Relay Team 2nd place Medal
Pedro Almeida 10.8
Omarie Wilmore 11.1
Derek Leigh 11.1
Eric Rivera 10.6
4X400-METER RELAY
3:27.66 SCHOOL RECORD Relay Team 4th place Medal
Trevon Myrick 51.0
Eric Rivera 52.1
Chad Manning 52.3
Omarie Wilmore 51.6
JAVELIN
130-8 Matt LaTorre
SHOT PUT
39-5.25 Belal Embaby
COMMENTS