Belleville HS football team (6-2) looks to regroup from tough 13-7 loss to Orange

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School football team looks to bounce back from a tough 13-7 home loss to Orange on Friday, Oct. 25.

It was just the second loss of the season for the Bucs, who moved to 6-2. Orange broke a two-game losing streak and improved to 5-3.

After a scoreless first half, Orange scored two touchdowns in the third quarter for a 13-0 lead.

Belleville broke through with 2:13 left to play when Anthony Cincere threw a TD pass to Zier Stevens. But Orange held on for the win.

Cincere was 2 of 8 passing for 26 yards and the TD, with both completions to Stevens. Cincere also ran seven times for 31 yards.

Ray Leak led the Bucs with 63 rushing yards on 10 carries and Derek Leigh had 31 yards on 13 carries.

Belleville unveiled its new scoreboard at the game at Doc Ellis Field at BHS Municipal Stadium

The Bucs will visit Millburn on Friday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. in a battle of 6-2 teams.

Belleville (6-2)

Sept. 6, Won, Tenafly, 17-14

Sept. 14, Won, at Dickinson, 45-6

Sept. 20, Won, Newark East Side, 39-0

Sept. 28, Won, at Ferris, 42-0

Oct. 4, Won, Kearny, 38-15

Oct. 12, Loss, at Newark West Side, 32-0

Oct. 18, Won, Barringer, 14-8 (OT)

Oct. 25, Loss, Orange, 13-7

Nov. 1, at Millburn, 7 p.m.