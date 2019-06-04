Belleville HS boys track and field athletes give good efforts at Group 3 State meet

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School boys track and field contingent gave good efforts at the NJSIAA Group 3 State Championships May 31 and June 1 at Central Regional HS in Bayville.

Belleville HS results

BOYS

100-METER DASH

11.60 Eric Rivera – 15th place, preliminaries

4X100 -METER RELAY

44.35 – 17th place, semifinals

Pedro Almeida

Omarie Wilmore

Derek Leigh

Eric Rivera

4X400-METER RELAY

3:27.97 – 12th place, finals

Trevon Myrick

Eric Rivera

Chad Manning

Omarie Wilmore

DISCUS

104-feet-11 inches: Belal Embaby – 20th place, finals

  

