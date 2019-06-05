Belleville HS baseball team clinches SEC-Colonial Division title to finish stellar 16-9 season

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville High School baseball team ended the season with a championship!

The Bucs defeated Glen Ridge, 1-0, in the final game of the season to clinch the Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division regular-season title.

Under head coach Joe Sorce, the Bucs finished with a strong 16-9 overall record, 6-2 in the Colonial Division.

“This season was a great one for us!” rejoiced Sorce, noting that the Bucs’ best win of the season was the 12-5 home victory over Bloomfield, which went on to win the SEC-Liberty Division title and finished as runner-up in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament. Bloomfield finished with a 20-9 record.

The following Belleville HS players earned All-SEC-Colonial Division honors:

FIRST TEAM

Infielder- Chris Amparo, senior

Pitcher- Sebastian Alverio, senior

SECOND TEAM

Infielder- Bryan Defreites, senior

Infielder- Joe Monroig, senior

Catcher- Derek Lombardi, senior

Outfielder- Albert Carrero, junior

Outfielder- Jiustino Cecere, junior

HONORABLE MENTION

Giovanni Torres, junior

Sorce praised his players for their hard work and dedication this season.

“The coaches and I are very proud of the improvements that we made this season,” said Sorce. “It’s a credit to a great group of young men and the commitment they made to the game.”

Next season, the Bucs will be moving up to the Liberty Division. The team is graduating six players, five of whom were everyday players.

“We have several key players back and I’m confident that with hard work we will compete well next season,” Sorce said.