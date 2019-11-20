Belleville HS boys soccer players – Kevin Manjarrez and Fernando Pesantez – earn All-State banquet invitation

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Kevin Manjarrez and Fernando Pesantez of the Belleville High School boys soccer team have been invited to the All-State banquet, according to BHS head boys soccer coach Gary Polewka.

Manjarrez, a senior center-midfielder, led the team with 15 goals and added six assists. He also was 5-for-5 on penalty kicks this year.

Pesantez, a senior goalie, boasted a 90 save percentage this year. “Definitely earned the honors the way he played in the first round of the state sectional as he made some of the best saves I have ever seen,” Polewka said in a text message to EssexNewsDaily.com.

The Bucs defeated Orange, 3-2, in the first round of the North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state tournament as Pesantez made 10 saves. BHS then fell to West Morris, 1-0, in the quarterfinals to finish 12-6-1.

This is Pesantez’s third straight invite to the All-State banquet.

Polewka, indeed, was proud of both players.

“Both great kids with hopes of playing at the next level,” he said. “(I’m) very proud of them.”

