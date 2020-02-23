David Guerra and Hakim Fennell win titles to lead Belleville HS wrestling team at District 10

RANDOLPH — David Guerra and Hakim Fennell won their respective weight class titles to lead the Belleville High School wrestling team to a fourth-place finish at the District 10 tournament at Randolph on Feb. 22.

Guerra won the 145-pound title and Fennell won the 160 title.

Joshua Dabon and David Peterkin took second place at 126 and 285 heavyweight, while Jostin Gomez took third place at 220.

The five BHS wrestlers will advance to the Region 3 tournament at West Orange HS, beginning Feb. 26 and continuing Feb. 28-29. The regions consists of the top three finishers in each weight class from the district tournaments. Region 3 consists of districts 9, 10, 11 and 12.

Malvin Gavarret, Brandon Costello and Jimmy Cicchetti each finished in fourth place in their respective weight classes.

District 10

At Randolph

Team Scores: Hanover Park 168; Verona 160; Irvington 140; Belleville 125.5; Lyndhurst/North Arlington 83; Randolph 70.5; Columbia 57; Cliffside Park 55; Hoboken 14.

BHS results

Finals

126: Dean Palmer, Verona decisioned Dabon, 5-3 overtime.

145: Guerra pinned Zalyn Smith, Irvington, 2:51.

160: Fennell pinned Anthony DeMarco, Lyndhurst/North Arlington, 3:32.

285: Justin Evans, Irvington, major decisioned Peterkin, 3-1 overtime.

Third-place consolations

113: Zaire Younger, Irvington, pinned Gavarrete, 5:03.

132: Sam Zamloot, Verona, pinned Costello, 3:15.

138: Carl Banks, Irvington pinned Cicchetti, 1:21.

220: Gomez pinned Anthony Henriquez, Hoboken, 3:33.