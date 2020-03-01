Belleville HS wrestler David Guerra advances to NJSIAA tournament in Atlantic City

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Belleville High School wrestler David Guerra punched his ticket to Atlantic City.

Guerra, a senior, finished in fourth place in the 145-pound weight class at the Region 3 tournament at West Orange High School on Feb. 26, 28-29. As a result, he earned a berth in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on March 5-7. The top four finishers in each weight class earned berths in the NJSIAA tournament.

Guerra and senior teammate Hakim Fennell, who competed in the 160-pound class, received byes in the pre-quarterfinals and won in the quarterfinals before losing in the semifinals.

In the consolation semifinals, Guerra posted a pin over Irvington’s Zalyn Smith to reach the third-place bout, while Fennell dropped a tough 6-5 decision to Thomas Stigliano of Whippany Park to become eliminated, denying him a berth in the NJSIAA tournament.

Guerra then lost to Nutley’s Jacob Gonzalez in the third-place bout.

Seniors Joshua Dabon, Jostin Gomez and David Peterkin were the other BHS wrestlers in the region tournament, but they each were eliminated in the pre-quarterfinals. The region tournament consisted of the top three finishers in each weight class from districts 9, 10, 11 and 12. Belleville competed in District 10 in Randolph.

Region 3, at West Orange HS

Feb. 26

Pre-quarterfinals

126-pound weight class: Agostino Petrillo, Livingston, decisioned Joshua Dabon, Belleville, 7-2.

220: Mike Sierra, North Bergen, major decision Jostin Gomez, Belleville, 13-2.

285: Kevin Ramos, West Morris, decisioned David Peterkin, Belleville, 4-2.

Feb. 28

Quarterfinals

145: David Guerra, Belleville, pinned Jason Candelario, Madison, 4:16.

160: Hakim Fennell, Belleville, pinned Ryan Jackson, Morristown, 0:36.

Feb. 29

Semifinals

145: Eli Shepard, West Morris, decisioned David Guerra, Belleville, 7-4.

160: Thomas Stigliano, Whippany Park, decisioned Hakim Fennell, Belleville, 5-3.

Consolation semifinals

145: David Guerra, Belleville, pinned Zalyn Smith, Irvington, 5:52.

160: Evan Cannon, Randolph, decisioned Hakim Fennell, Belleville, 6-5.

Third-place

145: Jacob Gonzalez, Nutley, decisioned David Guerra, Belleville, 19-15.