NJSIAA announces postseason football plans

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ — New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, in coordination with officers of its Football Leagues and Conferences Committee, has announced plans for the 2020 football postseason. To be known as “Football Post-Season Groupings,” these playoff games will be played during weeks seven and eight of the season.

Participation in Football Post-Season Groupings will be open to any school wishing to participate. The state’s various football leagues and conferences will take the lead in grouping their member schools into pools that will participate in a two-game series. These groupings will take into consideration each school’s enrollment and geography, while striving for competitive balance. NJSIAA will solicit intent cards from all schools and will distribute a summary to each league and conference as soon as possible following the Nov. 2 deadline; specifically, these intent cards indicate whether a school wishes to be included in Football Post-Season Groupings. NJSIAA will facilitate coordination between leagues and conferences whenever such coordination is necessary to complete groupings. NJSIAA will host a seeding committee meeting of representatives from all five leagues and conferences the weekend of Nov. 7. All postseason groupings will be announced by NJSIAA on Sunday, Nov. 8. NJSIAA will schedule and assign all games for weeks seven and eight. NJSIAA will not provide awards or trophies during the postseason.

Unlike previous years, the United Power Rank won’t be calculated and maintained during the 2020 season. However, Gridiron NJ will continue to update the Strength Index on a weekly basis.