Orange outlasts Belleville in race to the finish

ORANGE / BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Orange High School Tornadoes team found its wind this past Friday evening when the Buccaneers of Belleville High School came swashbuckling into Bell Stadium. It was Homecoming and Senior Night for the Tornadoes and they wanted to close out the short regular season on a high note.

Belleville came into the contest after a mandatory two-week quarantine period, prompted by a positive COVID-19 test. The Bucs came into the game with victories over Millburn, 12-7, and Newark East Side, 32-14, before their forced shutdown.

Orange came in having broken a three-game losing streak at home against the Millers of Milburn High School, taking a 41-6 Halloween victory.

From the opening kickoff, Belleville was looking to make this an interesting game — much to the surprise of Orange. The Bucs took a gamble with an onside kick, giving the Tornadoes great field position to start the game. Starting from their own 47-yard line, Orange was only able to muster two yards before being forced to punt. The Buccaneers were also stonewalled by a stingy Tornadoes defense, led by stalwart senior two-way end Louce Julien, who got things going with a blocked punt after Belleville punter Gabe Mercado mishandled a bad snap that was immediately dragged into the dirt by Julien and his Tornadoes inside the Buccaneers 5-yard line. Three plays later, freshman quarterback Maurice Williams snuck in the Buccaneers’ front door from two yards out, giving his squad a tenuous 7-0 lead after Julien’s successful PAT kick with 7:52 left in the first quarter.

These two squads then switched to a boxing match as the Buccaneers, led by senior quarterback Anthony Cecere, countered the Tornadoes’ first punch in the first quarter. The Bucs thwarted the Tornadoes’ next drive, getting ready to press through the calm before the storm. The Buccaneers took advantage of that calm when Cecere kept calling his number with the help of junior running back James Cook Jr., who found creative ways to get the ball downfield.

Starting from their own 10-yard line, the Bucs found operational yardage, quickly gassing their opposition when Cecere lulled the Tornadoes to a calming wind by dropping a 50-yard strike to his big target in wide receiver Al-Manin Horne to the Orange 25-yard line, before shooting his shot and finding wide receiver Brian Dessources for an early secord-quarter touchdown to go up to 8-6.

After another slew of traded punts, Tornadoes defensive back Edwin Thomas snagged Cecere’s pass for a 23-yard pick-six and a 14-7 lead with 3:05 left in the first half. But the Bucs were not phased as they opened with a 64-yard connection on their next series from Cecere to Horne, putting them in striking distance inside Orange’s redzone. Cecere showed some sweet feet as he scooted 10 yards for the tying touchdown to go 14-14 at the half.

“We knew this would be a tough game,” said Orange head coach Randy Daniel of Belleville’s gritty play.

Orange and Belleville did not want to blink throughout the third quarter, both bending but not breaking. But deep in the fourth quarter, Montez Boswell — 18 carries, 184 yards rushing, one touchdown — broke off one of his many big gains for a 38-yard touchdown for the game winner.

“They were not going to spoil our Senior Night,” Boswell said, adding that he had the opportunity to take the game over and took it when he saw an opening for the winning touchdown.

“We weren’t sure if we were going to pull this one out,” Daniel said, adding about Williams: “Our quarterback showed that he was having some trouble, but we were able to pull it out.

“Hey, I am so proud of this group for their way of handling this season,” Daniel said about his squad.

Orange will face Bloomfield on Friday evening before taking a short trip up Route 280 to Livingston for the NJSIAA 2020 two-week postseason pod.

Belleville will look to continue its play in the two-week pod with their scheduled game against Passaic at home before going back on the road to face Columbia.

“The two-week shutdown hurt us a little,” said Belleville head coach Jermain Johnson, adding that he was happy with his team’s overall performance despite being a young squad. “We have a squad made of predominantly underclassmen with a small contingent of seniors.”

Photos Courtesy of Kerry Porter