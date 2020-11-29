Vinasco is top offensive threat for MKA

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Belleville resident Sofia Vinasco completed an outstanding sophomore season for the Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team, helping to lead the Cougars to a 13-1-1 record, including winning the Super Essex Conference Liberty Division title and a berth in the NJSIAA Northeast Regional Tournament final. The MKA standout forward scored 15 goals and had a team-leading 18 assists.

“Sofia is a forward and attacking midfielder who has built from the great defense and ball movement from our back line and midfield while providing the running, movement and inter-play up front that has caused our opponents many problems,” MKA coach Jordan Raper said. “She has pace and guile and — most importantly — an eye for the goal!”