Belleville baseball goes 2-1 during week of April 19

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Last week, the Belleville High School baseball team went 2-1, defeating Cedar Grove and Newark Academy, but falling to Verona.

On April 19, the Buccaneers beat Cedar Grove 8-7. The team was trailing 7-0, but battled back, tying it in the bottom of the sixth when junior Alberto Torres hit a double to score the tying run. The Bucs loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, and won on a walk-off hit by pitcher Anthony Cecere. Cecere got the win in relief by striking out the side in the seventh.

On April 22, Belleville lost to Verona 11-2, with the Hillbillies capitalizing on the Bucs’ mistakes.

On April 24, Belleville defeated Newark Academy 9-7 in a back-and-forth game. Senior first baseman Brandon Ramirez hit a two-run single to break a 6-6 tie in the top of the seventh. The Bucs added another run on a double steal when junior pinch runner Jimmy Cicchetti stole second and Ramirez took home. Cecere got the win in relief. Junior Mike Napolitano had his second solid start of the season.