Neck-and-neck games end with Bloomfield win over Belleville

BLOOMFIELD / BELLEVILLE, NJ — In a hardfought match, the Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team beat Belleville High School 2-1 on April 27. The first game of the match was neck-and-neck as the two teams traded points, resulting in a final score of 37-35 to Bloomfield. Bloomfield lost the second game narrowly, with the Buccaneers winning 25-23. And the Bengals won the third game of the match 25-17.

For the Bucs, Justin Lo led the way with eight kills, 15 digs, 10 service points and three aces. James Dabajo brought the team 8 service points and one ace, while Jonriz Palmares had three kills, 15 digs and 4 service points. Additionally, Eric Galraga had one kill, one block, two digs and one service point; Jerome Vallido had four kills, two blocks and two digs; Amadeus Perado had six digs, 4 service points and one ace; Richard Pezantez had three kills, five blocks, two digs, 16 assists and 4 service points; and Alfonso Cajigas has one block, six digs and 1 service point.

For the Bengals, Christopher Moreno put in 27 assists and two digs, while Wahid Gaida had five kills, one dig and five aces; Randall Villarroel had two kills; Jahleel Murphy had eight kills and two blocks; Esaias Edwards had nine kills, six digs and three aces; Ellis Gomez-McPherson had one kill; Josh Orejola had six kills, two blocks, eight digs and two aces; Luis Luque had one kill, seven digs and one ace; and Joseph Micciche had two digs and one ace.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon