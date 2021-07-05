SEC recently announced all-conference teams for track and field

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Super Essex Conference recently named students to all-conference teams in track and field.

Girls track and field – American Division:

West Orange High School – First team: Andree Celestin for high hurdles, high jump, long jump, javelin and all-around; Tiara Wilson for triple jump; and Olivie Prescott for shot put and discus. Second team: Madison Cyrus for the intermediate hurdles; Kourtney Adams for the high jump; Wilson for the long jump; and the relay team of Wilson, Cyrus, Nai’a Peterson and Jennifer Alfaro Rivera.

Montclair High School – First team: Stephanie Webb for the 100-meter and 200-meter; Violet Ross for the 3200-meter; Elizabeth Fitzgerald for pole vault; and the relay team of Ella McAdams, Webb, Krisantha Spencer and Kiya Lawson. Second team: Lawson for the 100-meter and 200-meter; McAdams for the 400-meter; Spencer for the 800-meter; Ross for the 1600-meter; Madeline Duncan for the 3200-meter; and Fitzgerald for the triple jump.

Millburn High School – First team: Miriam Wolk for the 400-meter and 800-meter, and Emily Mayo for the 1600-meter. Second team: Lydia Klimek for the javelin.

Irvington High School – Second team: Raphae Guthrie for the shot put and discus.

Columbia High School – First team: Sabrina McCrear for intermediate hurdles. Second team: Kamali Hoff for the high hurdles.

Boys track and field – American Division:

West Orange High School – First team: Makhi Green for the long jump and Thomas Ampadu for the triple jump. Second team: Gilberto Robinson for the triple jump.

Seton Hall Prep – First team: Kevin Harvey for the 3200-meter; Reece Watkins for the high jump; John McClain for the pole vault; Tim Polizzi for the shot put and discus; and Joe Lambiase for the javelin. Second team: Edward Kelly for the 400-meter; Ryan Matulonis for the high hurdles and intermediate hurdles; AJ Villaruel for the pole vault; and William Polizzi for the discus. Honorable mention: Nicholas Devita.

Montclair High School – First team: Jessie Legister for the 200-meter and 400-meter; Oscar Counsell for the 1600-meter; and the relay team of Truman Williams, Reuven Frye, Counsell and Legister. Second team: Williams for the 100-meter and 200-meter; Counsell for the 800-meter; and Richard Fortune for the shot put.

Millburn High School – First team: Zachary Liu-Walter for the 800-meter. Second team: Evan Feldman for the 1600-meter and 3200-meter. Honorable mention: Dajea Semelfort.

Irvington High School – First team: Al Jay Henderson for the 100-meter, and Matthias Litus for the high hurdles and intermediate hurdles. Second team: Litus for the high jump, and Henderson for the javelin.

East Orange Campus High School – Second team: Locksley Burke for the long jump, and the relay team of Kyle Louis, Geraldo Gibson, Chris Amos and Michael Henderson.

Girls track and field – Liberty Division:

West Side High School – First team: Payla Marie Brown for the high jump and long jump.

West Essex High School – First team: Morgan Lee for the triple jump. Second team: Kate Mastrangelo for the 800-meter; Lauren Hain for the 1600-meter and 3200-meter; Gillian Rodgers for the high jump; and Morgan Lee for the long jump. Honorable mention: Alexis Abate.

Nutley High School – First team: Marcella Blancato for the 200-meter and 400-meter; and Tiffany Miruelo for the 3200-meter. Second team: Allie Huelbig for the triple jump and Catalena Robson for the shot put.

Livingston High School – First team: Kylie Prendergast for the 800-meter, intermediate hurdles and all-around; Summer Yung for the high hurdles and pole vault; and the relay team of Alyssa Hartman, Jadyn Kestenbaum, Prendergast and Sophia Scharf. Second team: Kestenbaum for the 100-meter; Magdalene Siao for the high hurdles; and Yung for the intermediate hurdles and all-around. Honorable mention: Annie Shen.

Bloomfield High School – First team: Emily Haraka for the 1600-meter; Kaiese Anderson for the shot put and discus; and Kayla Silva for the javelin. Second team: Rylie Sayers for the 400-meter; Makenzie Robinson for the pole vault; Alyssa Valentin for the discus; Kaitlyn Toro for the javelin; and the relay team of Luciana Rubino, Nisha Doshi, Kaitlyn Sayers and Rylie Sayers. Honorable mention: Karina Silva.

Belleville High School – First team: Chennaya Tschopp for the 100-meter. Second team: Tschopp for the 200-meter. Honorable mention: Isabella Valchua.

Boys track and field – Liberty Division:

Belleville High School – First team: Belal Embaby for the discus. Second team: Embaby for the shot put. Honorable mention: Brian Dessources.

Bloomfield High School – First team: Justin Synnott for the 800-meter; Quaid Mullane for the 1600-meter; Cristian Armstrong for the long jump and triple jump; and Kwesi Wilson for the shot put. Second team: Robert Wolf for the 800-meter and 1600-meter; Mullane for the 3200-meter; and the relay team of Elvin Darius, Alex Capet, Synnott and Aidan Schmidt. Honorable mention: George Salas.

Livingston High School – First team: Krish Malhotra for the 200-meter; Matthew Ho for the high hurdles and intermediate hurdles; Quinn Devlin for the high jump and all-around; Siraj Akmal for the pole vault; and the relay team of Malhotra, Devlin, Luke Petryna and Anthony Chow. Second team: Malhotra for the 100-meter; Jacob Kogut for the 400-meter; Chow for the intermediate hurdles; Ho for the high jump; Devlin for the long jump; Angris Krishnamurthy for the triple jump; and Jason Kim for the discus. Honorable mention: Jacob Ulman.

Nutley High School – First team: Sean Bernardo for the 3200-meter. Second team: Zach Cagiano for the high hurdles.

Orange High School – First team: Alex Recelin for the 400-meter. Second team: Bryant Leeks for the 200-meter.

West Essex Regional High School – First team: Grant King for the javelin. Second team: Brett Bachenheimer for the pole vault. Honorable mention: Kevin Kluckowitz.