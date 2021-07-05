SEC recently announced all-conference teams for track and field

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Super Essex Conference recently named students to all-conference teams in track and field.
Girls track and field – American Division:
- Columbia High School – First team: Sabrina McCrear for intermediate hurdles. Second team: Kamali Hoff for the high hurdles.
- Irvington High School – Second team: Raphae Guthrie for the shot put and discus.
- Millburn High School – First team: Miriam Wolk for the 400-meter and 800-meter, and Emily Mayo for the 1600-meter. Second team: Lydia Klimek for the javelin.
- Montclair High School – First team: Stephanie Webb for the 100-meter and 200-meter; Violet Ross for the 3200-meter; Elizabeth Fitzgerald for pole vault; and the relay team of Ella McAdams, Webb, Krisantha Spencer and Kiya Lawson. Second team: Lawson for the 100-meter and 200-meter; McAdams for the 400-meter; Spencer for the 800-meter; Ross for the 1600-meter; Madeline Duncan for the 3200-meter; and Fitzgerald for the triple jump.
- West Orange High School – First team: Andree Celestin for high hurdles, high jump, long jump, javelin and all-around; Tiara Wilson for triple jump; and Olivie Prescott for shot put and discus. Second team: Madison Cyrus for the intermediate hurdles; Kourtney Adams for the high jump; Wilson for the long jump; and the relay team of Wilson, Cyrus, Nai’a Peterson and Jennifer Alfaro Rivera.
Boys track and field – American Division:
- East Orange Campus High School – Second team: Locksley Burke for the long jump, and the relay team of Kyle Louis, Geraldo Gibson, Chris Amos and Michael Henderson.
- Irvington High School – First team: Al Jay Henderson for the 100-meter, and Matthias Litus for the high hurdles and intermediate hurdles. Second team: Litus for the high jump, and Henderson for the javelin.
- Millburn High School – First team: Zachary Liu-Walter for the 800-meter. Second team: Evan Feldman for the 1600-meter and 3200-meter. Honorable mention: Dajea Semelfort.
- Montclair High School – First team: Jessie Legister for the 200-meter and 400-meter; Oscar Counsell for the 1600-meter; and the relay team of Truman Williams, Reuven Frye, Counsell and Legister. Second team: Williams for the 100-meter and 200-meter; Counsell for the 800-meter; and Richard Fortune for the shot put.
- Seton Hall Prep – First team: Kevin Harvey for the 3200-meter; Reece Watkins for the high jump; John McClain for the pole vault; Tim Polizzi for the shot put and discus; and Joe Lambiase for the javelin. Second team: Edward Kelly for the 400-meter; Ryan Matulonis for the high hurdles and intermediate hurdles; AJ Villaruel for the pole vault; and William Polizzi for the discus. Honorable mention: Nicholas Devita.
- West Orange High School – First team: Makhi Green for the long jump and Thomas Ampadu for the triple jump. Second team: Gilberto Robinson for the triple jump.
Girls track and field – Liberty Division:
- Belleville High School – First team: Chennaya Tschopp for the 100-meter. Second team: Tschopp for the 200-meter. Honorable mention: Isabella Valchua.
- Bloomfield High School – First team: Emily Haraka for the 1600-meter; Kaiese Anderson for the shot put and discus; and Kayla Silva for the javelin. Second team: Rylie Sayers for the 400-meter; Makenzie Robinson for the pole vault; Alyssa Valentin for the discus; Kaitlyn Toro for the javelin; and the relay team of Luciana Rubino, Nisha Doshi, Kaitlyn Sayers and Rylie Sayers. Honorable mention: Karina Silva.
- Livingston High School – First team: Kylie Prendergast for the 800-meter, intermediate hurdles and all-around; Summer Yung for the high hurdles and pole vault; and the relay team of Alyssa Hartman, Jadyn Kestenbaum, Prendergast and Sophia Scharf. Second team: Kestenbaum for the 100-meter; Magdalene Siao for the high hurdles; and Yung for the intermediate hurdles and all-around. Honorable mention: Annie Shen.
- Nutley High School – First team: Marcella Blancato for the 200-meter and 400-meter; and Tiffany Miruelo for the 3200-meter. Second team: Allie Huelbig for the triple jump and Catalena Robson for the shot put.
- West Essex High School – First team: Morgan Lee for the triple jump. Second team: Kate Mastrangelo for the 800-meter; Lauren Hain for the 1600-meter and 3200-meter; Gillian Rodgers for the high jump; and Morgan Lee for the long jump. Honorable mention: Alexis Abate.
- West Side High School – First team: Payla Marie Brown for the high jump and long jump.
Boys track and field – Liberty Division:
- Belleville High School – First team: Belal Embaby for the discus. Second team: Embaby for the shot put. Honorable mention: Brian Dessources.
- Bloomfield High School – First team: Justin Synnott for the 800-meter; Quaid Mullane for the 1600-meter; Cristian Armstrong for the long jump and triple jump; and Kwesi Wilson for the shot put. Second team: Robert Wolf for the 800-meter and 1600-meter; Mullane for the 3200-meter; and the relay team of Elvin Darius, Alex Capet, Synnott and Aidan Schmidt. Honorable mention: George Salas.
- Livingston High School – First team: Krish Malhotra for the 200-meter; Matthew Ho for the high hurdles and intermediate hurdles; Quinn Devlin for the high jump and all-around; Siraj Akmal for the pole vault; and the relay team of Malhotra, Devlin, Luke Petryna and Anthony Chow. Second team: Malhotra for the 100-meter; Jacob Kogut for the 400-meter; Chow for the intermediate hurdles; Ho for the high jump; Devlin for the long jump; Angris Krishnamurthy for the triple jump; and Jason Kim for the discus. Honorable mention: Jacob Ulman.
- Nutley High School – First team: Sean Bernardo for the 3200-meter. Second team: Zach Cagiano for the high hurdles.
- Orange High School – First team: Alex Recelin for the 400-meter. Second team: Bryant Leeks for the 200-meter.
- West Essex Regional High School – First team: Grant King for the javelin. Second team: Brett Bachenheimer for the pole vault. Honorable mention: Kevin Kluckowitz.
- West Side High School – First team: Yasin Clarke for the 100-meter. Second team: Ezike Nagozeem for the javelin.
Girls track and field – Colonial Division:
- Caldwell High School – First team: Cassidy Brown for the 400-meter; Raegan Bossard for the high jump; and Anne Gustavsen for the open class. Second team: Bossard for the triple jump, and the relay team of Ava Schott, Hailey Barnett, Ninah Malleo and Olivia Latimer. Honorable mention: Julia Canonaco.
- Montclair Kimberley Academy – First team: Maggie Horn for the 800-meter and intermediate hurdles; Emma Burd for the 1600-meter; Phoebe Williams for the shot put, discus and javelin; and the relay team of Horn, Kelsey Freeman, Remy Ronan and Sarah Hobbs. Second team: Ronan for the 200-meter; Hobbs for the 400-meter and 800-meter; Burd for the 3200-meter; and Freeman for the high hurdles and intermediate hurdles.
- Mount Saint Dominic Academy – First team: Gianna Mangili for the 100-meter and 200-meter. Honorable mention: Carolina Aguirre.
- Newark Collegiate High School – Second team: Janse Hall for the 100-meter and Miya Burroughs for the javelin.
- Verona High School – First team: Veronica Valera for the 3200-meter and Lauren Kobernick for the high hurdles. Second team: Valera for the 1600-meter; Amanda Caldera for the high jump; Alana Holton for the long jump; Isabella Freda for the shot put; and Abigail Cleary for the discus. Honorable mention: Karen Andre.
- Weequahic High School – First team: Holland Henderson for the long jump and triple jump. Honorable mention: Victoria France.
Boys track and field – Colonial Division:
- Caldwell High School – First team: Lucas Lattimer for the 800-meter and 1600-meter; Matthew Casale for the intermediate hurdles; Matthew Pszcola for the shot put; Derek Wang for the discus; Kevin Collura for the open class; and the relay team of Ethan Bishop, Brett Knapp, Jeyden Vizcaino and Lattimer. Second team: Jason Achampong for the intermediate hurdles; Pszcola for the discus; and Wang for the javelin. Honorable mention: Tyler Krisinski.
- Eagle Academy – Second team: Omari Bell for the high hurdles.
- Montclair Kimberley Academy – First team: Isaiah Udofia for the 100-meter and 200-meter. Second team: Udofia for the high jump, triple jump and all-around.
- Newark Collegiate High School – First team: Noel Lott for the javelin. Second team: Nahri Barnes for the 100-meter and 200-meter.
- Newark Tech – First team: Sincere Robinson for the high hurdles, high jump, long jump, triple jump and all-around. Second team: John Montero for the 400-meter.
- Verona High School – First team: Conner Robinson for the 400-meter; Milo Attal for the 3200-meter; and Cole Martin for the pole vault. Second team: Ian Zalewski for the 1600-meter; Nikhil Parekh for the 3200-meter; Joseph Visone for the long jump; Alec Hamson for the pole vault; Ethan Fersch for the shot put; and the relay team of Robinson, Visone, Zalewski and Andrew Hunt. Honorable mention: Hunt.
- Weequahic High School – Honorable mention: Lamont Spates.
Girls track and field – Independence Division:
- Cedar Grove High School – First team: Tara Smurla in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter. Second team: Lauren Rizzolo for the high jump. Honorable mention: Lexys Caputo.
- Glen Ridge High School – First team: Sarah Gentile in the 800-meter and Amayah Melbourne for the shot put.
- Newark Academy – First team: Therese Kesler for the high hurdles; Molly Cantillon for the intermediate hurdles; Selah Dungey for the high jump and javelin; Tiffany Agkpo for the triple jump; and Kayla Cohen for the pole vault. Second team: Kristin Tsay for the 800-meter; Kavya Nivarthy for the 1600-meter; Cantillon for the 3200-meter; Jordan McCray-Robinson for the long jump; Kesler for the triple jump and pole vault; Tiana Evans for the discus; Kieri Keys for the javelin; and the relay team of Agkpo, Amaani Jetley, Anika Lippke and Ruthie Gu.
- North Star Academy – First team: Gbarper Dwah for the 100-meter, 200-meter and all-around; Yasmina Nikiema for the discus; and the relay team of Kiabi Addison, Ariel Haywood, Dwah and Sani Freeman. Second team: Addison for the 400-meter and Nikiema for the shot put.
- St. Vincent’s Academy – First team: Chai Lendor for the long jump. Second team: Tamia Lousiant for the high hurdles and intermediate hurdles.
- University High School – First team: Tara Daye Johnson in the 400-meter. Second team: Johnson for the 100-meter and 200-meter.
Boys track and field – Independence Division:
- Cedar Grove High School – First team: Endri Yzellari for the shot put. Second team: Matthew Schoner for the 1600-meter and 3200-meter; Mauro Guarino for the shot put; and Patrick McCarthy for the javelin.
- Glen Ridge High School – First team: Nicholas Ruggiero for the 400-meter.
- Immaculate Conception High School – Second team: Mayowa Akinpeloye for the discus.
- Malcolm X. Shabazz High School – First team: Edward Coleman for the triple jump. Second team: Curtis Woodard for the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter; Maki Davis for the 800-meter; Coleman for the long jump; and the relay team of Coleman, Nakia Johnson, Davis and Woodard.
- Newark Academy – First team: Clark Wagner for the 800-meter; Matthew Malloy for the 1600-meter and 3200-meter; Harold Fullilove for the high jump; Real Nix for the long jump; Cameron Wright for the pole vault; Dhruv Kapur for the discus; and Dominik Tasse for the javelin. Second team: Avi Parameshwar for the intermediate hurdles; Bryce Rhodeman for the high jump; and Lavarra Hines for the triple jump.
- North Star Academy – First team: Xavion Powell for the 100-meter and 200-meter; Jayden Rodriguez for the high hurdles; and the relay team of Al-Shakier Drake, Rodriguez, Powell and Nasir Addison.
- University High School – First team: Arun Uthayasooriyan for the intermediate hurdles. Second team: Mark Woobey for the high hurdles.
