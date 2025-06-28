Belleville HS athletes announce their college decisions

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville High School Athletics honored several senior student-athletes who announced their collegiate decisions to continue their athletic careers, during a recent ceremony.
The following are those athletes:
- Nicholas Bustios, Fairleigh Dickinson University–Madison, soccer.
- Eric Castillo, Caldwell University, soccer.
- Jeremiah Cook – Kean University, football.
- Tristan Hargrove — Iona University, rowing.
- Izabella Luna, New Jersey City University, wrestling.
- Raul Pineda – FDU–Madison, soccer.
- Jolieana Pagan – FDU cheerleading.
- Shaniece Perez– Caldwell University, cheerleading.
- Wilberto Solozano, FDU–Madison, soccer.
- Yamile Serna, FDU cheerleading.
- Anthony Torres – Caldwell University, track and sprint football.
Photos Courtesy of Belleville HS Athletics