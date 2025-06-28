Belleville HS athletes announce their college decisions

By on Comments Off on Belleville HS athletes announce their college decisions

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville High School Athletics honored several senior student-athletes who announced their collegiate decisions to continue their athletic careers, during a recent ceremony. 

The following are those athletes:

  • Nicholas Bustios,  Fairleigh Dickinson University–Madison, soccer.
  • Eric Castillo, Caldwell University, soccer.
  • Jeremiah Cook – Kean University, football.
  • Tristan Hargrove — Iona University, rowing.
  • Izabella Luna, New Jersey City University, wrestling.
  • Raul Pineda – FDU–Madison, soccer.
  • Jolieana Pagan – FDU cheerleading.
  • Shaniece Perez– Caldwell University, cheerleading.
  • Wilberto Solozano, FDU–Madison, soccer.
  • Yamile Serna, FDU cheerleading.
  • Anthony Torres – Caldwell University, track and sprint football.

Photos Courtesy of Belleville HS Athletics

 

  , , , ,

Belleville HS athletes announce their college decisions added by on
View all posts by Editor →