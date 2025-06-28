Belleville HS athletes announce their college decisions

Connect on Linked in

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville High School Athletics honored several senior student-athletes who announced their collegiate decisions to continue their athletic careers, during a recent ceremony.

The following are those athletes:

Nicholas Bustios, Fairleigh Dickinson University–Madison, soccer.

Eric Castillo, Caldwell University, soccer.

Jeremiah Cook – Kean University, football.

Tristan Hargrove — Iona University, rowing.

Izabella Luna, New Jersey City University, wrestling.

Raul Pineda – FDU–Madison, soccer.

Jolieana Pagan – FDU cheerleading.

Shaniece Perez– Caldwell University, cheerleading.

Wilberto Solozano, FDU–Madison, soccer.

Yamile Serna, FDU cheerleading.

Anthony Torres – Caldwell University, track and sprint football.

Photos Courtesy of Belleville HS Athletics